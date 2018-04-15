Maui Obituaries

Consolacion B. Quiocho

July 1, 1936 – April 9, 2018

Consolacion B. Quiocho, 81, of Kahului, passed away on April 9, 2018 in Wailuku. She was born on July 1, 1936 in the Philippines.

She retired as alLaundry worker at Aliʻi Laundry.

Consolacion is survived by her husband, Jose Quiocho Sr.; sons, Jose (Grace) Quiocho Jr., Armando (Eva) Quiocho, Philip (Lisa) Quiocho, Jovito (Maria) Quiocho; brother, Romeo (Fely) Billena; sister, Dolores (Nomer) Abajo; grandchildren, Jason (Chanteu) Quiocho, Jonathan Quiocho, Jose Grecko Quiocho, Brandon Quiocho, Bradley Quiocho, Lovely Joy Quiocho, Kristine Quiocho, Karen Quiocho, Bradley Jose Quiocho , Jayvee Quiocho, Jasper Quiocho, Louise Joi Quiocho, Marielle Jaione Quiocho; and 1 great grandchild, Jaleyna Quiocho. She is predeceased by her daughter Agnes Quiocho.

Visitation will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 27, 2018 at Christ the King Church in Kahului. Mass starting at 8 p.m. Cremation will follow.

Williet Hakaleleponi Cockett Medeiros

June 3, 1950 – April 6, 2018

Williet Hakaleleponi Cockett Medeiros, 67, of Wailuku, passed away on April 6, 2018 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born on June 3, 1950 in Wailuku, Maui.

Williet “Auntie Poni” graduated from Kamehameha Schools Kapalama Class of 1968. She attended the University of Nevada-Reno, and graduated from UH Maui in the mid 90’s. She worked at Maui Prince Hotel, Maui News, Alu Like, Kamehameha Preschools Maui and KeikiʻO Ka Aina. Poni served the Maui community on many board of directors to provide a voice for young children.

She retired from her passion of early childhood education in May 2016 and was enjoying her time with her ohana especially her grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at Kings Cathedral on Tuesday, April 24, 2018. Visitation begins at 5 p.m. with service at 5:30 p.m.

Williet is survived by her husband of almost 30 years, Bill “Bill John” Medeiros; children, Nicole “Niki-Lei” Pagan, Mahie Ismail, Billye-Mae Martin, BJ Medeiros, Christian Johnson, and Joshua Medeiros; parents, Leina’ala Kihm (of Waikapu) and Gordon Cockett (of Lahaina); siblings, Sheridan Cockett, Craig Cockett, Carla Lum Uesato (John V. Cockett II – deceased); 20 grandchildren including one deceased; and three great-grandchildren.

Rochelle Jaime Nalani Gardanier

September 6, 1946 – March 25, 2018

Rochelle Jaime Nalani Gardanier, 71 of Makawao, Maui passed away in her home, under the care of Islands Hospice on March 25th, 2018. “Shelley”, as she was fondly known as by her friends, graduated from St. Anthony School in 1965. She then went on to Taft College in California where she met her husband, Frank Gardanier Jr. In 1993, she received her Bachelor’s Degree as well as her Master’s Degree in Social work in 1997 from University of Hawaiʻi.

Shelley worked at Hale Makua for 38 years. She was also involved in Cancer Research and Hawaiian community work groups with Hui No Ke Ola Pono. Shopping was one of her favorite things to do but spending quality time with her family was the most important value to her.

Visitation will be held at St. Anthony Church on Friday, April 20, 2018 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. with services to begin at 11:30 a.m.; burial to follow at Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao at 1 p.m.

She was pre-deceased by her husband, Frank William Gardanier Jr.; parents, Myra Ah Sam & James Kaho‘ohanohano Sr. She is survived by her son, Chad (Lehua) Gardanier; daughters, Jennifer (Tyrone) Gardanier, Mone`t (Kele) Irvine, Rosie (Daniel) Kahiamoe; brother, Glenn (Myra Jill) Kaho‘ohanohano; 13 grandchildren, Emelie, Cody, James, Kaeo, Desha, Tre`, Kiki, TJ, Tiana, Shyla, Danyel, Jordan, Sydney; great-grandchildren, Izac, Jayce and Jacob.

Special gratitude to the Kaiser Oncology Department, Islands Hospice and to all who has provided compassionate and excellent care to our mom during her beautiful life. God bless you all.

Sweet Leinaala Dela-Cerna

April 12, 1941 – March 23, 2018

Sweet Leinaala Dela-Cerna 76, of Kahului, Maui, passed away on March 23, 2018 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born on April 12, 1941, in Honopou, Maui.

Sweet is survived by her daughter, Khristie (Sergio) Tabora; sister, Christine Dye; and grandchildren, Reloy Zamora-Kia, Rosanna Zamora, Sunnie Zamora, Steven Zamora, Kelsey-Lei Zamora and Kevin Tabora; son-in-law, Nery Zamora-Bran; Hanai daughter, Delvina (Vernon) Rosa.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 28, 2018 at Norman’s Mortuary. Service begins at 11 a.m., cremation to follow. The family request no wreaths.

Big Island Obituaries

Boone M. Morrison

January 28, 1941 – April 8, 2018

Boone M. Morrison, 77, of Volcano, passed away on April 8, 2018 at his home. Born on Jan. 28, 1941 in California, he was a freelance residential and historical architect for the Big Island of Hawaiʻi.

Celebration of Life to be planned at a later date.

Survived by wife, Tamara Wong-Morrison; son, Tyler Boone Morrison; and daughter, Janna Jesse Morrison; three grandchildren; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Agnes Denis

February 21, 1926 – April 7, 2018

Agnes Denis, 92, of Hilo, passed away on April 7, 2018 at Hale Anuenue Restorative Center in Hilo. She was born on Feb. 21, 1926 in Honokaʻa.

Services to be held on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hilo. Visitation at 9 a.m., mass service at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Alae Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.

She is survived by her son, Lawrence (Carol) Denis Jr; daughter, Cynthia Pregana; daughter-in-law, Carol Reis; sisters; Irene (Richard) Ignacio, Violet Gonzalves, Elsie (Matt) Heneralan; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins.

Emily Agan

February 19, 1930 – March 28, 2018

Emily Agan, 88, of Keaau, died at home on March 28, 2018. Born on Feb. 19, 1930 on Maui, she was a retired nurse at Hilo Medical Center.

Services will be held on Saturday April 21, 2018 at Ballard Family Mortuary in Hilo. Public viewing at 9 a.m., Service at 10 a.m. Burial at Mauna Kea Memorial Park following service.

Survived by sons, Gordon Agan of Keaʻau, Nathan (Jesica) Agan of Utah, and Andres Agan Jr. of Nevada; daughters, Laura Medeiros of Keaʻau, Brenda (Melvin) Okano of Pepeekeo, Marlene (Eddie) Manzano of Pahoa, Charlotte (Michael) Paiva of Honolulu, Teri Agan of Mt. View; Sisters, Josephine Vierra of Hakalau, Mildred Desjardins of Los Angeles, Virginia Yagong of Honokaʻa, Lily Lerma of Papaikou, and Rose Edulan of Hilo; Brother, Chris (Carrie) Edulan of California; 18 Grandchildren, 30 Great-Grandchildren, and one Great Great Grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary-Hilo.