Kauaʻi Mayor Bernard Carvalho Jr. has cancelled a campaign fundraiser event that was planned on Maui tonight (Wednesday, April 18, 2018).

Carvalho, who is running for Lieutenant Governor, is attending to storm recovery efforts on his home island after heavy rains battered the island’s north shore communities with upwards of three-feet of rainfall in a 24-hour period.

The Maui event by invitation was cancelled due to the storm. The Kau Kau Tin event was to be held at the Ota Residence in Waikapū; however those invited will be notified of a new date in May.