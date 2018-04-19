A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Friday evening as remnants of an old front linger across the state.

The system will combine with an upper level trough to bring the threat of heavy rain and flash flooding mainly from Oʻahu eastward to the Big Island of Hawaiʻi, including Maui County. Rain is forecast to particularly affect windward areas.

Even though widespread heavy rainfall is not expected on Kauaʻi, given the high levels of saturation from recent rains, any additional moderate rain over an extended period could quickly result in flooding problems.

The National Weather Service advises that rapidly rising water levels may occur on area streams and significant flooding may occur in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

As a precaution, the public is advised to monitor weather forecasts and be prepared to take action if Flash Flood Warnings are issued.

A more typical trade wind pattern will return Friday night through the middle of next week.