Three Maui high school graduates have been awarded $1,000 each by the Josh and Souk Jerman Foundation Scholarship program.

For 15 years, the scholarship program has provided more than $44,000 in scholarships to Maui, Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i college-bound students who will attend an accredited four-year college or university.

The scholarship is awarded to high school seniors who have displayed a passion for returning to Maui County after college to contribute to the community.

This year’s recipients are Kaya Givensel from Seabury Hall, Veronica Winham from Seabury Hall, and Kiki Bekkum from Hāna High and Elementary School.

Givensel said she was elated to learn she had been selected as one of this year’s recipients. “It feels great to receive the financial support I need from my community,” she said. “I would like to thank Josh and Souk Jerman for giving me the opportunity to succeed by helping me get to my college and pursue my career path.”

In the fall, Givensel will attend Arizona State University, where she plans to study landscape architecture. Winham will attend Dartmouth College, where she will study political science and English; she will also be running NCAA Division 1 cross country, indoor track and outdoor track. Bekkum will attend the University of Portland, where she plans to pursue a degree in psychology.

“I want to thank Josh and Souk Jerman, because without their generous scholarship, I would have a difficult time paying for college,” Bekkum said. “People like them give me hope that there are good people in this world. When I get older and can afford it, I would love to give scholarships like they do.”

“I would encourage other high school seniors to apply for scholarships like this one because opportunities like these can make a big difference in helping with the expenses of college,” Winham said.

Josh Jerman, an award-winning, top-producing real estate broker on Maui since 2004, and his wife, Souk, are the founders of the Josh and Souk Jerman Foundation Scholarship program. To learn more, click here.