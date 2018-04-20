The Lahaina Action Committee will host the 145th birthday of the Lahaina Banyan Tree this weekend April 21-22, 2018.

The free event will feature live music, a cake decorating contest, keiki activities, local artist presentations, Hawaiian arts and more.

Known as the most famous landmark in Lahaina— the Banyan Tree was planted in 1873 by the Sheriff to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first Missionaries.

The tree was brought from India, and was only 8-feet high at the time of planting. Now, the tree has a dozen main trunks, and spreads over two-thirds of an acre. The Banyan Tree is noteworthy for its size and has grown by dropping roots from its branches that then become additional trunks.

The celebration will take place at the Banyan Tree with Uncle Lui Williams performing at 9 a.m. on Saturday; followed by performances from Maui Music Mission, Arlie Avery-Asiu on ukulele, Maui Jam, and the Haʻikū Billbillys closing the day off at 5 p.m. The winners of the cake competition will also be announced on Saturday.

On Sunday, Uncle Lui Williams will kick things off again at 9 a.m.; followed by performances by Anthony Pfluke, Kuaola and Kulewa.