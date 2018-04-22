The Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center will celebrate Kodomo-no-hi, also known as Boys’ Day, on Saturday, May 5, 2018 from 10 a.m. noon.

The annual event will feature carp fish crafts, special meet and greet with Captain America and Jedi characters, family entertainment, door prizes, and the first 200 keiki will receive balloons.

“Boys’ Day is a popular QKC annual tradition,” says Toni Rojas, Marketing Director. “Bring your entire family down for a fun-filled morning of activities.”

Boys’ Day was originally brought to the islands by Japanese immigrants and the carp fish is a symbol of strength and success. Hawai‘i adopted the special occasion and welcomes all ethnicities to join in this special celebration in respect of children’s personalities and their happiness.

For more information, click here or the QKC Guest Services desk.