Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the questions submitted to his staff.

Q: What’s the estimated length of time to construct the Maui Lani roundabout? During construction, what are the plans to reroute traffic heading towards Na Hoku, Traditions, Pomaikai Elementary School and the Central Maui Regional Sports Complex along Kamehameha Avenue?

A: I spoke to our engineers at Public Works and they told me that the estimated completion time for the roundabout is five to six months. The design includes a phasing plan that would keep the intersection open and operational during construction.

However, the intersection may be closed entirely for a day or two, to complete the paving work. During that complete closure, motorists will be advised to avoid the intersection and detours will be provided.

Construction would also work around the Pomaikai Elementary schedule to avoid major work while school is in session.

Submit your own questions about County of Maui programs, services, operations or policies to Mayor Alan Arakawa at AskTheMayor@mauicounty.gov, (808) 270-7855 or mail them to 200 S. High St., 9th Floor, Wailuku, HI 96793.

