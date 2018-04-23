Pacific Media Group on Maui rolled out the re-branding of their island music radio station, HI92, on Friday, April 20, 2018.

“The name is ultimately a play off of ‘HI’ in the KLHI call letters, but can also be attributed to the high quality of music being put out by artists in the Island Music genre,” said program director and morning show host KawikaVeeka.

Chuck Bergson, President and CEO of Pacific Media Group said, “We believe that it is important to keep our radio stations fresh and exciting. The ‘Island Music’ format is constantly evolving and we must evolve with it.”

“Like the name suggests, the HI92 experience embraces all that is good, positive and admirable,” said Kawikaveeka. “The station also enhances the backyard kanikapila style of the islands into a new island pop movement.”

HI92 features a layering of music that is anchored with staples like Anuhea, Maoli, The Green, Common Kings, J Boog, and all-time island favorites Ekolu and Fiji.

HI92 expands the listening repertoire to also feature artists like SOJA, Hirie, Tribal Seeds and Rebelution; and sprinkles the mix with classics that stay the course like UB40 and Bob Marley.

An added element is an elevated HI92 playlist, ushering in reggae artists from New Zealand, led by Katchafire, Sammy J and Sons of Zion. New artists from across the islands are also top of mind at HI92, like Eli Mac, Landon McNamara, and Redmelo.

The lineup of on-air talent starts with KawikaVeeka on ‘Daybreak.’ Whether it’s his out of bounds humor, total lack of seriousness, or occasional objective opinions, you can usually expect a curveball thrown on air when he takes the mic. Born and raised on Maui, he’s always ahead of the curve when it comes to the latest in trends, tech talk and movie news.

In the mid-days, Chisa gets listeners in the ‘Work Mode’ by sharing her passion for island music. Her tattoos are her trademark, but her intrinsic style and ability to deliver good vibes is her forte.

For the drive home, Dane Patao Jr. keeps the momentum going as you finish your work day. The multi-faceted musician and power lifter is an all-around busy guy. He’s a job site foreman by day, on air personality in the afternoon, and musician by night.

On the weekends, Waiehu native, Damien Awai delivers a dose of aloha, just enough to ease out your Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

HI92 can be found at 92.5 FM (and at 101.7 FM for a clearer signal in West Maui) and online at hi92maui.com.

HI92 is one of six Maui Stations and eight Big Island stations owned and operated by Pacific Media Group. Other Maui stations include KJKS 99.9 FM, KJMD 98.3 FM, KPOA 93.5 FM, KNUI 550 AM and KMVI 900 AM. The company also owns and operates mauinow.com and bigislandnow.com.