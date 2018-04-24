If you’ve got a group to feed, Maui Thai Bistro offers two comfortable dining spaces: its main dining room, and the Brasserie lounge. Learn more in our video above. The bar, by the way, hosts a revamped happy hour menu from 4 to 6 p.m. and 8:30 till close (around 10 p.m.) daily.

“Happy Hour is $2 off all of our pupus, $2 off all of our specialty cocktails, $1 off all the beers and an $8 glass of house red and house white,” explains Maui Thai Bistro manager Shannon Togher.

Their list of unique drinks keeps customers coming back, including the popular Ginger margarita with house-made sour mix, and the Tom Kha Martini.

“People travel to get the Tom Kha Martini; you will not find it anywhere else,” smiles Togher. “Our bar manager created that drink from scratch, so if you like the flavors of Thai food and Tom Kha Soup and you like an alcoholic beverage, you will absolutely love it.”

They also have new cocktails added to the bar menu, like the Ono You Didn’t Mule made with lilikoi and vodka, along with a creation known as Mo’ Betta.

“It’s our take on a Whiskey Sour,” Togher explains. “We make our own tamarind shrub in house, and then mix it with Bulleit Rye and secret ingredients.”

The restaurant is located in Rainbow Mall at 2439 South Kihei Road. Contact Maui Thai Bistro at 808.874.5605 to inquire about group dining.