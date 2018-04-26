The Hawaiʻi House of Representative unanimously passed the final version of the $14.4 billion state budget.

HB1900 HD1 SD1 CD1 has funding for critical health and human service needs including $7.1 million to increase payments supporting foster children and resource caregivers. There’s also $15 million to fund homeless services; $2.5 million for the Kahului Civic Center mixed use project on Maui; and $9 million for the acquisition of more than 3,200 acres of land in Upcountry Maui for reforestation and public recreation.

Finance Committee Chair Representative Sylvia Luke, (Makiki, Punchbowl, Nu‘uanu, Dowset Highlands, Pacific Heights, Pauoa) highlighted three issues that she said were priorities in the budget:

$4.5 million for three new ambulances and staff on Kaua‘i, Hawai‘i Island and O‘ahu;

$15 million to fund homeless services – $3 million more than requested by the Governor in a lump sum to allow flexibility in providing services where they are needed most; and

$1.2 million for the Kūpuna Caregiver Fund which supports residents who are struggling to care for ill or disabled relatives while working full-time. Hawai‘i was the first state in the nation to offer this type of program last year and the program will be expanded.

The final operating budget includes:

FY2018 $7,248,455,293 General Funds

FY2019 $7,512,285,86 General Funds

FY2018 $14,110,569,014 All Means of Financing

FY2019 $14,438,080,109 All Means of Financing

CIP Highlights are posted below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Agriculture

$750,000 for a post-harvest facility and vacuum cooling plant in Kamuela, Hawai‘i.

$3.6 million for Kekaha Ditch irrigation system modification, Kaua‘i.

$4.0 million for Waiāhole water system improvements, Kunia, O‘ahu.

Accounting and General Services

$5.0 million for maintenance of existing facilities statewide.

Business, Economic Development, and Tourism

$6.5 million for the construction of a First Responders Technology Campus and Cyber Security Data Center.

$2.5 million for the Kahului Civic Center mixed use project in Kahului, Maui.

$4.9 million for improvements and upgrades to the seawater system throughout the Hawai‘i Ocean Science and Technology Park.

Education

$1.6 million for new athletic and physical education facilities at Aiea High School.

$2.0 million for traffic flow and parking lot improvements at Aliamanu Elementary School.

$3.2 million for reroofing at Baldwin High School.

$1.0 million for the design of a new East Kapolei Elementary School.

$13.0 million for construction of phase two of the new East Kapolei Middle School.

$2.4 million for a multi-purpose building at Haaheo Elementary School.

$5.8 million for a new classroom building at Ilima Intermediate School.

$8.0 million for the expansion of the music band room at Kalama Intermediate School.

$2.5 million for a new library at Kapaa Elementary School.

$3.7 million for a covered playcourt at Kapiolani Elementary School.

$40.0 million the construction of the new Kihei High School.

$2.0 million for the renovation of restrooms at Konawaena High School.

$54.0 million to maintain and improve Department of Education facilities statewide.

$10.0 million for program support including gender equity for Department of Education facilities statewide.

$12.0 million for the construction of a new STEM building at Maui High School.

$3.5 million for health and safety improvements at libraries statewide.

Human Services

$21.5 million to upgrade and renovate Hawai‘i Public Housing Authority facilities statewide.

$4.5 million for on-site infrastructure improvements for Mayor Wright Homes.

Health

$9.6 million for improvements and renovations to Hawai‘i Health System Corporation facilities statewide.

$9.8 million for safe water drinking loans.

$12.3 million for waste water treatment loans.

$1.7 million for improvements to health centers statewide.

Labor

$11.0 million for a multi-purpose processing facility for workforce development.

Land and Natural Resources

$9.0 million for the acquisition of 3,277 acres of land in Upcountry Maui for reforestation and public recreation benefit.

$3.5 million for an exploratory well in Upcountry Maui.

$1.0 million for the clearing of the Waimea River mouth.

$1.6 million for the cleanup of environmental degradation at Kawainui Marsh.

$300,000 for the construction of nene habitat in Wailuā.

$6.5 million for the protection and restoration of watersheds statewide.

$2.0 million for construction and site improvements at Kikialoa Small Boat Harbor.

$300,000 for repair and improvements in the Kalanai section of Mālaekahana State Park.

Public Safety

$2.5 million master planning for public safety facilities statewide.

$40.0 million for the construction of new consolidated housing and other related improvements at the Women’s Community Correctional Center.

Taxation

$16.5 million for Tax System Modernization.

Transportation

$69.0 million for the construction of a federal inspection station at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole.

$2.5 million for the design of a Kunia east bound on-ramp.

$33.0 million for the construction of a third lane and sidewalk on Fort Weaver road.

$40 million for the construction of an extension of the Lahaina Bypass road from North Keawe street to beyond Pu‘ukoli‘i Road.

$49 million for the construction to complete the Pā‘ia Bypass.

University of Hawai‘i

$20 million for improvements to the University of Hawai‘i Community Colleges System facilities statewide.

$1.1 million for the construction of an outdoor learning area and dining area improvements for Hawai‘i Community College, Palamanui.

$64.9 million for improvements to the University of Hawai‘i System facilities.

$11.1 million renovation, construction, and refurbishment of athletic facilities at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa.