Swell Summary

Outlook through Friday May 04: A larger north-northwest swell is expected this weekend and into early next week, with advisory-level surf likely along north and west facing shores Sunday and Monday. This swell will gradually diminish through the middle of next week. Small southerly swells will persist with a peak in surf expected Sunday and Monday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high NNW ground swell for the morning with occasional shoulder high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to slightly overhead high.

Conditions: Bumpy/choppy in the morning with NNW winds 10-15mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 5-10mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high ground swell with occasional thigh sets. The swell will be coming from the S in the morning and shift to the SSW during the day.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NNE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NNW ground swell in the morning builds to stomach to shoulder high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNW winds 10-15mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

