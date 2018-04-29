HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Saturday May 05: Large surf associated with a north-northwest swell expected to peak Sunday, will slowly drop through the first half of the upcoming week. Surf along north and west facing shores should dip below advisory levels late Monday. Surf along south facing shores is expected to rise through the day Sunday as a new long-period south-southwest swell fills in and hold into Monday. A reinforcement out of the south- southwest is expected by midweek.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: 1-3′ overhead high NNW ground swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high SSW ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

West

am pm

Surf: Head high NNW ground swell with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

