Jospehine Schnitzer

March 18, 1930 – April 23, 2018

Visitation is Saturday, May 12th, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church (25 West Līpoa Street) in Kīhei. Services are set for Saturday, May 12th, 2018 11 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church.

Alan Morishige

February 17, 1941 – April 21, 2018

Alan Yoshikaru Morishige, 77, of Wailuku, passed away on April 21, 2018 at his residence. He was born on Feb. 17,1941 in Pāʻia, Maui.

He is survived by his wife, Margarete Morishige; stepsons, Peter, Detlef, Woetzel; three cousins; one aunt; best friend, Jonny Rodrigues; and three grandchildren, Michael, Christine, and Senja.

A memorial service will be held at Norman’s mortuary in Wailuku on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, public visitation at 9 a.m. with service at 9:30 a.m., and burial to follow at 11 a.m. at Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao.

Frank John Padre Bigornia

March 14, 1988 – April 20, 2018

Visitation will be held from 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 10, 2018, at Christ the King Church; prayer service will begin at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be held from 8:30 a.m. on Friday, May 11, 2018, at Christ the King Church; mass will begin at 9 a.m.; burial will follow, 11 a.m. at the Maui Veteran’s Cemetery in Makawao. Norman’s Mortuary is assisting with funeral arrangements.

Frank John is survived by his parents, Francisco & Salome Bigornia; grandmother, Feliza Cortez Padre; siblings, Sally Digna (Mark) Williams, Frank Paul (Frances Joyce) Bigornia, Sarah Jane Bigornia; nephews, Paul Jordan, Viorge Bigornia, Isaiah Emanuel Bigornia; niece, Kayla Mia Bigornia Williams; and numerous aunties, uncles and cousins.

Elsie Lan Foon Hew

August 11, 1923 – April 17, 2018

Elsie Hew, 94, of Kahului, Maui, passed away on April 17, 2018, at Hale Makua Kahului. She was born on Aug. 11, 1923, on Oʻahu.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at Norman’s Mortuary; service will begin at 11 a.m.; burial will follow, 12:30 p.m., at Valley Isle Memorial Park Cemetery in Haʻikū.

Elsie was a retired waitress at Kress Store.

She is survived by her daughters, Marilyn (Ned Sr.) Purdy, Hester (Vincent-deceased) Paiva, Elva “Bonnie” (Wendel) Wong, Velma “Honey Girl” (Paul) De Luz; 10 grandchildren, Ned (Paula) Purdy Jr., Edward (Gwen) Purdy, Talia (Sanford) Purdy, Crystal (Kevin) Decoite, Ruby Paiva, Jeremy Wong, Kristi (Kahana) Stone, Tanya (Jason) De Luz, Jodi (Kuaika) De Luz, Dusty (Rachel) De Luz; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Loreta Urayanza Alviedo

December 11, 1927 – April 17, 2018

Services will be held on Thursday, May 3, 2018 at Christ the King Catholic Church; viewing from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with prayer service to begin at 7:30 p.m.; services continuing on Friday, May 4, 2018, with visitation at 8:30 a.m. with Mass to begin at 9 a.m. Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao.

Family would like to express their gratitude to Islands Hospice for their compassionate care during mom’s time and to all who showed their love and support.

She is survived by her sons, Constancio Alviedo Jr. (Nimfa), Wilfredo Alviedo (Natividad), Cenon Alviedo (Rosanna); daughters, Elvira Elegino (Rodrigo), Deny Golino (Vic), Vasilla Elegino (Jun), Lea Rasos (Jun); 18 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

David Gordon Kakalia

February 17, 1936 – April 16, 2018

David was a Supervisory Lineman for Hawaiian Telephone Co. He was predeceased by his loving wife Rose Genevieve Farias Kakalia and grandson Wadell Lanikukilakila Davis. He is survived by his children, David Gordon Kakalia, Jr., RoseLee L. (Apollo) Kepoʻo, and Gordean K. Kakalia. His siblings are Maxcine (John) Mills, Robert (Anne) Kakalia, Lucille Rogers, Joanne Andrade, and Manny Andrade. His grandchildren, Alana (Francisco) Matesanz, Victoria Davis, Thomas (Leighann) Kepoʻo, Andrew Kepoʻo, Nichole Kepoʻo, Emma Kepoʻo, Shantey (Randall) Dass, Tia (Cameron Ching) Kakalia, Vanna (Darrell) Duarte, Kanoe Kakalia Dodd, and Kalei Kakalia Dodd. His great-grandchildren, Sienna, Teacum, Kainoa, Akela, Blade, Ocean Adalyne, Elena, and Lokene.

Services will be held on Wednesday May 30, 2018 at Norman’s Mortuary. Visitation is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with service to begin at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at 1 p.m. at Maui Veterans Cemetery.

Special gratitude to all the staff, doctors and nurses who helped our father during his time and to all who showed their love and support.

Ernesto “Nestor” Viloria Alonzo

January 30, 1957 – April 15, 2018

Ernesto “Nestor” Viloria Alonzo, 61, of Kahului, Maui, passed away on April 15, 2018, in the Philippines. He was born on Jan. 30, 1957 in the Philippines.

Visitation will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at Christ the King Church in Kahului; prayer service will begin at 8 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 3, 2018, at Christ the King Church Kahului; mass will begin at 9:30 a.m. burial will follow, 10:30 a.m. at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery in Wailuku.

Nestor worked in the Engineering department at Montage Hotel.

He is survived by his wife, Saturnina “Nina” Agdinaoay Alonzo; daughter, Erna marie Alonzo; son, Noel Alonzo; siblings, Joan Alonzo (Mely), Josefina Alonzo Fronda (Virgilio), Rodrigo Alonzo, Jimmy Alonzo (Cilia) and Fely Alonzo Young (Jack).

Laurel Leiohu Akuna

February 19, 1940 – April 6, 2018

She is survived by her son, Dave (Fley Iniba) Akuna; Granddaughters, Leeanza and Seylah Akuna; Brothers: Lionel (Anita) – deceased, Kenneth – deceased, Merle – deceased (Ellen), Edward – deceased (Bertha), Danton (Marianne – deceased); Sisters: Alaire – deceased, Beverly (Harry) Brown – deceased, Wanda – deceased, and numerous nieces and nephews.Laurel was a Prep Line Supervisor for Maui Land and Pineapple Company where she retired.Visitation will be held from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Kahului Ward. Service will begin at 11:30 a.m. and burial to follow at Ka Home Ma Ha Mau Cemetery located on Kahekili Hwy. in Wailuku.