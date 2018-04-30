The state Department of Transportation will conduct roadwork at various locations throughout Maui this week, resulting in lane closures and alternating lane closures between April 28 and May 4, 2018.

Hāna Highway

Keʻanae: Alternating lane closures on Hāna Highway in both directions at Mile Marker 7.8 and between Mile Markers 14 and 15 on Monday, April 30, through Friday, May 4, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for drainage and steel reinforcement installations.

Honoapiʻilani Highway

Kapalua: Lane closures on Honoapiʻilani Highway in the northbound direction in the vicinity of the Nāpilihau Street intersection on Tuesday, May 1, and Wednesday, May 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for striping work.

Lahaina (night work): Closures on Honoapiʻilani Highway in both directions between Kapunakea Street and Keawe Street from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., for shoulder widening and sidewalk repairs.

· Shoulder closure on Monday, April 30.

· All lanes closed on Tuesday night, May 1, through Friday morning, May 4.

Maui Veterans Highway (Mokulele)

Airport Village (night work): Lane closures on Maui Veterans Highway in the northbound direction between Kamaʻāina Road and Mokulele Highway on Monday, April 30, through Friday, May 4, from 6:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., for sign replacement work.

Kaʻahumanu Avenue:

Kahului: Left lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue in the eastbound direction at the Hāna Highway intersection on Wednesday, May 2, through Thursday, May 3, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., utility repairs.

Roadwork schedules are subject to change without further notice and all projects are weather permitting.