Maui police are seeking the public’s help in locating Paul John Enns who went missing amid reports of possible emotional distress as his family faces eviction from their Kīhei residence.

The 57-year-old man reportedly left his Noe Street residence at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Police say he left his cell phone behind and was last seen operating a 1996 Tan/Gold Mercury SUV with the Hawaii license plate #MNM062.

Prior to leaving, police say Enns told his family he was going to be gone for three years on a mission to help people. Police say he supposedly did so after ‘hearing’ this from “angels” and “God” that he was the “6th coming of Christ.”

Police say Enns has no known mental issues and has not indicated a desire to hurt himself; however, recent events have led to the family’s 45-day eviction notice from the home. With two weeks left until they have to vacate, police say Enns has exhibited signs of emotional distress. According to police, he told his wife he lost his job, but in fact he just failed to just show up for the last two shifts.

All normal checks by police were conducted to no avail. Enns’ son also made checks at Kahului Harbor where his father is known to frequent, but was unable to locate him.

Paul John Enns is described as 5’9” tall, weighs 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Maui Police at 244-6400 or 9-1-1 if it is an emergency.