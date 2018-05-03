Maui firefighters doused a small grass fire in a field to the north of the Kīhei Recycling and Redemption Center on East Welakahao Road on Tuesday night.

The incident was reported at 9:56 p.m. on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

Firefighters arrived at 10 p.m. to find a small fire burning in the grass field between East Welakahao Road and the South Maui Community Park at the end of Līloa Drive.

Crews had the 50 x 100 foot grass fire extinguished at 10:36 p.m.

Maui Fire Services Chief Edward Taomoto said the cause of the fire was undetermined. He said there were no injuries reported and no structures were damaged.

Two engines and a water tanker from Kīhei and Wailea responded to the fire.