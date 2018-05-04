Small and medium-sized businesses in Hawai‘i now have a new option for outsourcing HR services. Envisioned by Human Resources industry veteran Dustin Sellers, Makai HR is a professional employer organization (PEO) that provides a cost-effective, paperless HR platform, leveraging new technology to save employers and their employees dollars, without sacrificing service or support.

“Business owners and their staffs are still spending a lot of their time on HR-related paperwork. Leveraging amazing advances in industry technology and our unique tiered-pricing model, we aim to save folks time and money,” said Sellers.

Services offered by Makai HR include dependable payroll; affordable top-quality health care benefits; competitive workers’ compensation rates; 24/7 support; paperless cloud-based technology and reporting, HR compliance and more.

To ensure the best in healthcare coverage and localized support, Makai HR has partnered with HMAA and Kaiser Permanente, two of Hawai‘i’s leading health care providers.

“HMAA is excited to work with some of the best in business when it comes to HR outsourcing in Hawai‘i. As a community leader in health care, we aspire to affiliate with others that have our level of service and integrity at heart, and we see that in Makai HR,” said William McCorriston, president of HMAA.

Accomplished business professional Valerie Wang, President of Makai HR, was recruited earlier this year to lead the creation. Prior to joining Makai HR, Valerie was with TriNet, one of the largest publicly traded PEO’s in the country, earning multiple awards for operational performance and developing a reputation in the small business community of Los Angeles as a thought-leader in the field.

“The value of the PEO model is indisputable and getting the chance to start from scratch with amazing new technology and a hand-picked team is pretty exciting,”said Wang. “The opportunity to take my experiences as both a small business owner and entrepreneur along with my tenured experience working for a PEO with close to 350,000 worksite employees is incredibly rewarding. I look forward to serving Hawai‘i business owners with Makai HR.”

To learn more about Makai HR, go to www.makaihr.com