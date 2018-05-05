A visitor to Maui from Denver, Colorado was transported to the hospital in critical condition after being pulled unresponsive from waters at Kapalua Bay on Friday.

The incident was reported at 12:14 p.m. on Friday, May 4, 2018.

When police officers arrived at 12:24 p.m. bystanders on the beach, including a vacationing physician were performing CPR on the 73-year-old woman. Paramedics and firefighters arrived soon after and continued advanced life-saving efforts. The woman was eventually transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center for further care.

Maui Fire Services Chief Edward Taomoto said the woman was snorkeling with a family member about 200 feet from shore when she suddenly became unresponsive.

According to department reports, the family member called out for help and a bystander on a paddle board came out to render aid. After the woman was brought to shore on the paddle board, bystanders rushed in to administer CPR, said Taomoto.

The woman had been using a traditional two-piece snorkel and mask.

Paramedics and firefighters from Nāpili responded to the incident.