A total of 35 structures including at least 26 homes have been destroyed by the East Rift Zone Eruption at Kilauea, according to a new update from Hawai‘i County Civil Defense. Since its onset, 10 fissures have emerged.

As of midnight, shelters had accommodated 250 people in Pāhoa and 15 people in Keaʻau where about 40 Red Cross volunteers have been working to assist evacuees with immediate emergency needs.

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park partially reopened on Sunday afternoon following a sequence of large earthquakes that prompted a two-day closure and evacuation of park visitors and staff on Friday.

The USGS reported 500 earthquakes have occurred in and around Kīlauea Volcano since Friday afternoon.

Conditions permitting, Leilani Estates residents will be allowed to check on their property from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day until further notice.No access is allowed at this time for residents of Lanipuna Gardens due to dangerous volcanic gases.

Authorities issued a reminder to the public that the access is for residents and is not a time for sightseeing. The Hawai‘i County Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office have established a policy of zero tolerance towards looting or vandalism, with any incidents to be treated as a felony.

The Department of Water Supply is working to establish a temporary bypass waterline to restore water service to the makai lower Puna areas of Pohoiki, Vacationland, and Kapoho.

The Department of Education announced Pāhoa High, Intermediate and Elementary will be open today. Kua O Ka Lā, Hawai‘i Academy of Arts and Sciences, Ke Kula ʻo Nāwahīokalaniʻōpuʻu and Ke Ana La’ahana are closed today.

