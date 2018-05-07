AD
35 Structures Destroyed, 500 Earthquakes Since Eruption Onset

May 7, 2018, 7:11 AM HST · Updated May 7, 7:54 AM
Wendy Osher and Malika Dudley · 9 Comments
    A total of 35 structures including at least 26 homes have been destroyed by the East Rift Zone Eruption at Kilauea, according to a new update from Hawai‘i County Civil Defense. Since its onset, 10 fissures have emerged.

    As of midnight, shelters had accommodated 250 people in Pāhoa and 15 people in Keaʻau where about 40 Red Cross volunteers have been working to assist evacuees with immediate emergency needs.

    Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park partially reopened on Sunday afternoon following a sequence of large earthquakes that prompted a two-day closure and evacuation of park visitors and staff on Friday.

    The USGS reported 500 earthquakes have occurred in and around Kīlauea Volcano since Friday afternoon.

    Conditions permitting, Leilani Estates residents will be allowed to check on their property from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day until further notice.No access is allowed at this time for residents of Lanipuna Gardens due to dangerous volcanic gases.

    Authorities issued a reminder to the public that the access is for residents and is not a time for sightseeing. The Hawai‘i County Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office have established a policy of zero tolerance towards looting or vandalism, with any incidents to be treated as a felony.

    The Department of Water Supply is working to establish a temporary bypass waterline to restore water service to the makai lower Puna areas of Pohoiki, Vacationland, and Kapoho.

    The Department of Education announced Pāhoa High, Intermediate and Elementary will be open today. Kua O Ka Lā, Hawai‘i Academy of Arts and Sciences, Ke Kula ʻo Nāwahīokalaniʻōpuʻu and Ke Ana La’ahana are closed today.

    https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&video_id=Xw7Lmf6epHI

    Summit lava lake keeps dropping: The summit lava lake has dropped significantly over the past few days, and this evening was roughly 220 m below the crater rim. This very wide angle camera view captures the entire north portion of the Overlook crater. PC: 5.6.18 US Geological Survey/ HVO

    At 1:24 p.m. HST, May 6, 2018, USGS scientists monitoring the eruption in Leilani Estates walk past spatter that was erupted from fissure 5-6 on Leilani Avenue. PC: US Geological Survey

    A lava flow moves on Makamae Street in Leilani Estates at 09:32 am HST on May 6. PC: US Geological Survey.

    As part of their monitoring work, HVO geologists collect samples of spatter for laboratory analysis; information gained from these samples sheds light on what’s happening inside Kīlauea Volcano. This photo, taken at 10:35 a.m. today, shows fissure 10 near the intersection of Malama and Pomaikai Streets in Leilani Estates. 5.6.18. PC: US Geological Survey

    Fissure 7 began this morning around dawn and was active for several hours. At the peak of its activity, large bubble bursts occurred at one spot (lower left) in the fissure while spattering was present in other portions. A short lava flow was erupted from the fissure around 8 a.m. HST, moving northeast and crossing Hookupu St. 5.6.18. PC: US Geological Survey.

    A panoramic view of fissure 7 from the intersection of Leilani and Makamae Streets in the Leilani Estates subdivision. This photo was taken at 06:01 a.m. HST 5.5.18. PC: US Geological Survey.

