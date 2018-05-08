Kā’anapali Beach Resort Association will present “Turf Meets Surf” from May 24 to 28, 2018. The chef exchange weekend features Kā’anapali Beach Resort chefs Tom Muromoto, Executive Chef, Kā’anapali Beach Hotel and Lyndon Honda, Executive Chef, Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa along with guests Chef Lino Oliveira and Christian Mena of Edmonton, Canada’s SABOR Restaurant.

The highlight of the exchange is the “Turf Meets Surf” Collaboration Dinner on Sat. May 26, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa. Dinner costs $96 + tax per person, and includes gratuity. Tickets may be purchased online at Eventbrite.

“We’re excited to host SABOR and Kā’anapali Beach Hotel’s skilled chefs, introducing an exclusive opportunity for guests to taste the bounty of Hawai’i with dishes that celebrate flavors from Portugal and the Iberian Coast,” says Lyndon Honda, Executive Chef with Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa. “We look forward to welcoming guests to Sheraton Maui for this special one-night-only collaboration, where they can gather, connect and talk story while enjoying a memorable meal.”

With the arrival of American and European immigrants on Maui in the 19th century, Maui cuisine has embraced flavors introduced from the Philippines, Korea, Japan, China, Puerto Rico and Portugal. The Maui chefs will share traditional Hawaiian and multi-ethnic influenced cuisines, and the visiting chefs will share their passion for traditional Portuguese and Iberian Coast cuisines.

“There’s nothing better than enjoying a meal that transports you to a particular place,” explains Shelley Kekuna, Executive Director of Kā’anapali Beach Hotel Resort Association. “I’m excited to taste the food and travel, if only for a few hours, to some very cool culinary destinations. Hawai’i is well-known for taking traditional flavors from Maui’s early immigrant countries and putting our own twist on it to provide a unforgettable dining experience.”

Leading into to the dinner, the chefs will tour some of Maui’s historic sites, farms and eateries. They will also go fishing and diving with their host chefs.

In addition to food culture and traditions of Hawai’i, Canada, Portugal and greater Iberia, the chefs created their menu around sustainable food practices on land and sea, along with farm-raised and farm-grown produce and proteins. Each chef will prepare two dishes.

“I am thrilled to be part of this collaboration with Chef Lyndon and Chef Lino all the way from Canada. As a world traveller myself, traveling is displayed in dishes. With this great opportunity to meet and collaborate with chefs from different areas, different backgrounds, and with different pieces of knowledge, I believe we are going to present guests a once-in-a-lifetime dining experience right here at Kāʻanapali Beach,” said Tom Muromoto, Executive Chef with Kā’anapali Beach Hotel.

The “Turf Meets Surf” menu looks like this:

Pūpū – Jamon Iberico by Chef Lino. Pastrami Cured Ahi Tartar on Housemade Bagel Chips by

Chef Tom. Miso Butterscotch Bacon Popcorn by Chef Lyndon. Choice of ‘Ulupalakua Kula

White Blend, ‘Ulupalakua Mlee Red Blend, Sparkling Rose.

Course One by Chef Lino – Eau Claire Gin Cured Kona Kanpachi, Citrus and Gin Relish. Placido Pinot Grigio, Tosacana, Italy.

Course Two by Chef Lyndon – “Creole Style” Kaua‘i Shrimp, Gumbo Stuffed Kaua‘i Prawn Head, Andouille Remoulade, Pickled Corn, Frozen Grated Cream Cheese, Crushed Ritz Crackers, and Shrimp Shell Salt. Red Guitar Tempranillo, Navarra, Spain.

Course Three by Chef Tom – Raised Short Ribs Lū’au, ‘Ulu Gnocchi. Avalon Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa, California.

Course Four by Chef Lino – Lopes Farm Pork and Clams, Escabeche. Line 39 Pinot Noir, Monterey, California.

Dessert Bar:

Chef Lino’s Almond Torte, Pistachio Ice Cream.

Pandan Panna Cotta honey milk balls, mango, and coconut,

“Nutter Butter” arlettes, peanut butter dust, candied walnuts, dulce de leche and vanilla bean ice cream.

Chocolate Torte milk chocolate cremeux, charred orange, and Whoppers.

As part of the chef exchange, the Maui chefs will then travel to Edmonton, Canada for the 5th Annual SABOR Seafood Festival, with a ticketed event for the general public on Tues. July 31. Dishes prepared will feature OceanWise-certified seafood.

“No matter where you are in the world, the kitchen is the heartbeat of every home and being welcomed into a chef’s kitchen to collaborate and prepare a meal together is truly an honor,” says Chef Lino Oliveira of SABOR Restaurant. “Something very special happens when chefs can gather together and share stories of their traditions, passions and inspirations that often results in incredible food and life-long friendships.”