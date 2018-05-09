HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Tuesday May 15: A reinforcing north swell will slowly decline through Wednesday. Surf along east facing shores will be a couple of feet higher from yesterday, brought on by the strengthening trade winds. This short period, locally-generated swell will drop off on Wednesday night as the trades weaken. South facing shores will continue to have small surf through the forecast period.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high N medium period swell.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with ENE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high SSW ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high N medium period swell for the morning with occasional shoulder high sets. This drops in the afternoon with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

