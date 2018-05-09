The Maui Department of Water Supply has announced the winners of the 9th Annual Water Conservation Poster Contest and the 2nd Annual Source Water Protection Video Contest. DWS received outstanding artwork from 765 students from kindergarten to grade 8, and 15 video entries from high school students. The panel of volunteer judges were immensely impressed by the talent displayed by students through their drawings and video recordings.

The theme for this year’s poster contest is “Use Water Wisely.” Submitted artwork was judged based on three criteria: water conservation message, originality, and visual effectiveness (neatness and creativity).

The theme for the video contest is “Clean Water: Everyone’s Business.” Protecting source water from contamination reduces risks to public health from exposure to contaminated water, minimizes potentially negative environmental impacts on natural resources, and reduces water treatment costs. High school students expressed their understanding of the importance of protecting and preserving Maui’s drinking water as demonstrated in the videos.

Winners will receive prizes such as reusable bags, water bottles, magnetic easel boards, art sets, and electronic devices. Winning posters will be featured in the 2019 DWS Water Conservation Calendar, on the department website at www.mauiwater.org, and on display at the 5th floor of the County Building for one year. Winning videos will also be available for viewing on the department website.

DWS would like to extend a sincere mahalo to the panel of judges for the poster contest: Ms. Eleykaa Tully, a professional artist, Ms. Michelle Griffoul, an artist and educator and Ms. Audrey Dack, Water Resource Planner. Video entries were judged by DWS staff.

Congratulations to the following winners:

9th Annual Water Conservation Poster Contest

KINDERGARTEN

First Place: Mayli Hack, Haiku Elementary School

Second Place: Kai Mc Cluskey, Haiku Elementary School

Third Place: Serenity Pomale, Haiku Elementary School

Honorable Mentions: Leilani Moscovich, Haiku Elementary School, Exodus

Opunui, Haiku Elementary School, Hana Collins, Haiku Elementary School

GRADES 1 & 2

First Place: Erica Domogma, Grade 2, Sacred Hearts School



Second Place: Jude Merritt, Grade 2, Carden Academy of Maui

Third Place: Ella-Rose Duong, Grade 1, Carden Academy of Maui

Honorable Mentions: Nikki Kayes, Grade 2, Emmanuel Lutheran School,

Ellexie Watts, Grade 2, Wailuku Elementary School, Isabella Hampe, Grade

2, Carden Academy of Maui

GRADES 3 & 4

First Place: Joseph Romanchak, Grade 3, Carden Academy of Maui



Second Place: Kainalu Nishioka-DeMello Namauu, Grade 3, Waihe’e

Elementary School

Third Place: Caleb Imamura, Grade 3, Kahului Elementary School

Honorable Mentions: Ivy Mae Bulosan, Grade 4, Kahului Elementary

School, Elijah Gurley, Grade 4, Carden Academy of Maui, Rhianna Pascua,

Grade 4, Kahului Elementary School

GRADES 5 & 6

First Place: Ava Torres, Grade 5, Lihikai Elementary School

Second Place: Karisa Bayudan, Grade 5, Sacred Hearts School

Third Place: Alyssa Ching, Grade 5, Lihikai Elementary School

Honorable Mentions: Zara Desilva, Grade 6, Carden Academy of Maui,

Sage Campbell, Grade 6, Kihei Public Charter School, Santos

Ramos-Lagunas, Grade 5, Sacred Hearts School

GRADES 7 & 8

First Place: Jessica Mae Castillo, Grade 8, Maui Waena Intermediate

School

Second Place: Molly Vanden Bos, Grade 7, Carden Academy of Maui

Third Place: Kathryn O’Neill, Grade 8, Carden Academy of Maui

Honorable Mentions: Paris Talavera, Grade 8, Sacred Hearts School,

Daisy Queirolo, Grade 7, Kihei Public Charter School, Valentina Lewis,

Grade 8, St. Anthony School

2nd Annual Source Protection Video Contest Winners

First Place: Video Title, “At The Source” by Maui Huliau Foundation

(Waldorf High School), team members: Natalia Polinskey, Chloe Chin,

Jaden Kreutner, Bryce Clearing Sky

Second Place: Video Title, “West Side Water Supply” by Jalila Samari,

Lahainaluna High School

Third Place: Video Title, “Wai Wai Ka Wai” by Kiana Liu, Kamehameha

Schools Maui

Runner-Up: Video Title, “Simple Doodles of Water” by Kamehameha

Schools Maui, team members: Robyn Valle, Jevin Watson, Cheysen

Cabuyadao-Sipe