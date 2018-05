Maui police responded to 12 burglaries, 13 vehicle thefts and 24 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from April 22-28, 2018.

Maui police responded to 15 burglaries, eight vehicle thefts and 19 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from April 15-21, 2018.

Burglaries decreased 20% from the week before when 15 incidents were reported over the seven day period. Vehicle thefts increased 62% from the week before when 8 incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins increased 26% from the week before when 19 incidents were reported.

12 Burglaries

Haʻikū:

Sunday, April 22, 7:11 p.m. 2200 block of Lilikoi Road, unlawful entry

Tuesday, April 24, 9:24 a.m. 100 block of Peʻahi Rd, forced entry

Kahului:

Tuesday, April 24, 8:56 a.m. Kamaʻāina Rd, Maui Veterans Hwy at Coating Works Hawaiʻi, unlawful entry

Tuesday, April 24, 1:01 p.m. 915 E Mokuea Pl at Alamo Rent-a-Car, forced entry

Wednesday, April 25, 10:38 a.m. 340 Ala Makani St, at Extra Space Storage, unlawful entry

Kula:

Tuesday, April 24, 10:37 p.m. 81 ʻŌhiʻa Kū St at Hale Mahaolu Kulamalu, forced entry

Makawao:

Sunday, April 22, 2:16 p.m. 1900 block of Baldwin Ave, unlawful entry

ADVERTISEMENT

Molokaʻi:

Thursday, April 26, 5:06 p.m. 100 block of Iliahi St, Kaunakakai, unlawful entry

Friday, April 27, 9:48 a.m. 3200 block of Farrington Ave, Hoʻolehua, forced entry

Pukalani:

Wednesday, April 25, 2:57 p.m. 200 block of Alalani St, unlawful entry

Wailea:

Wednesday, April 25, 3:03 p.m. 7100 block of Mākena Rd, attempted entry

Friday, April 27, 8:13 a.m. 3100 block of Nahenahe Pl, unlawful entry

13 Vehicle Thefts

Haʻikū:

Wednesday, April 25, 7:26 a.m. 300 block of Haumana Rd. NSJ926 2004 Nissan Titan, Grey

Hāliʻimalie:

Sunday, April 22, 2:52 p.m. 900 block of Hiʻilani St., MPF311 1997 Chevy C15 Blue

Kahului:

Wednesday, April 25, 5:24 p.m. 29 Alahao St, at Kanahā Beach Park. GWW552 1999 Jeep Wrangler, Green/Tan

Wednesday, April 25, 10:21 p.m. 200 E Kamehameha Ave, Kahului at Ross. MGF273 2000 Honda CRV Silver

Friday, April 27, 9:26 a.m. 151 Alaihi St, Kahului at BMW. No plates, 2018 Yamaha XT250 Tan/Black

Saturday, April 28, 12:26 p.m. 1 Kahului Airport Rd at Kahului Airport. 791TSC 2001 Toyota Tacoma White

Kīhei:

Wednesday, April 25, 10:40 a.m. 155 Halekūʻai St at Handley’s Equipment Rental. 115TVA 2012 Ford E450 White

Saturday, April 28, 11:46 a.m. 1279 S Kīhei Rd, Kīhei at Azeka Mauka. LGZ495 2002 Dodge Ram 2500 Gold

Kula:

Thursday, April 26, 6:28 a.m. Kekaulike Ave/Pulehuiki Rd. LGN480 1994 Honda Accord Green

Lahaina:

Sunday, April 22, 10:47 p.m. 134 Wahie Ln, at Lahaina Town Luxury Apartments, M01223 2013 Genuine moped Red

Friday, April 27, 2:13 a.m. 900 Front St, Lahaina at Lahiana Outlets fronting Hilo Hattie’s. M01100 2017 Baidia moped, green

Māʻalaea:

Monday, April 23, 8:20 p.m. Honoapiʻilani Hwy / N Kīhei Rd at the Park and Ride. 161MDL 2008 Ford F550 White

Molokaʻi:

Friday, April 27, 7:26 p.m. 3980 Airport Loop Hoʻolehua in the long term parking lot. RXP650 2001 Mazda Tribute, green

24 Vehicle Break-Ins



Haʻikū:

Monday, April 23, 9:11 a.m.: Hāna Hwy, Haʻikū at “Bamboo Forest.” 2013 Ford E350 White

Friday, April 27, 8:52 a.m.: 810 Haʻikū Rd, Haʻikū at Haʻikū Cannery. 2015 Toyota RAV4 White

Kāʻanapali:

Monday, April 23, 5:56 p.m.: Kāʻanapali Pkwy, Kāʻanapali at beach parking between The Westin/Leilani’s on the Beach. 2001 BMW X5 Black

Kahului:

Saturday, April 28, 3:17 p.m.: 1 Lānui Cir, Kahului at Kahului Airport. 2017 Toyota Tacoma Silver

Kapalua:

Saturday, April 28, 3:47 p.m.: 13700 Kahekili Hwy, Kapalua at Mile 37. 2014 Nissan Sentra Blue

Kīhei:

Sunday, April 22, 5:31 p.m.: Kaiʻau Place, Kīhei at Charlie Young Beach. 2010 Audi A3 Grey

Tuesday, April 24, 8:25 a.m.: 1-100 Ponana St, Kīhei. 2007 Volkswagen Bug Tan

Tuesday, April 24, 1:09 p.m.: 1-100 Ponana St, Kīhei. 2006 Lincoln Navigator Black

Lahaina:

Tuesday, April 24, 3:22 p.m.: Honoapiʻilani Hwy, Lahaina at Mile 34-35. 2017 Nissan Juke Red/Black

Wednesday, April 25, 12:22 p.m.: 11087 Honoapiʻilani Hwy, Lahaina at Lahaina Pali Trail. 2016 Hyundai Elantra Red

Saturday, April 28, 7:44 a.m.: 342 Keawe St, Lahaina at Walgreens. 2005 Ford Explorer White

Saturday, April 28, 3:14 p.m.: 11801 Honoapiʻilani Hwy, Lahaina at Launiupoko Beach Park parking lot. 2016 Jeep Wrangler Black

Saturday, April 28, 3:41 p.m.: 11801 Honoapiʻilani Hwy, Lahaina at Launiupoko Beach Park. 2014 Ford Explorer White

Saturday, April 28, 4:13 p.m.: Lahainaluna Rd / Luakini St, Lahaina at Aloha Parking. 2013 Jeep Trailhawk White

Māʻalaea:

Monday, April 23, 4:53 p.m.: N Kīhei Rd, Māʻalaea at Keālia Boardwalk. 2015 Hyundai Sonata Silver

Monday, April 23, 4:53 p.m.: N Kīhei Rd, Māʻalaea at Keālia Boardwalk. 2003 Accura MDX White

Nāpili:

Thursday, April 26, 3:33 p.m.: 3975 L Honoapiʻilani Rd, Nāpili at Polynesian Shores. 2016 Nissan Versa Silver

Pāʻia:

Wednesday, April 25, 2:27 p.m.: Kaimao St / Lana St, Pāʻia fronting Kūʻau Cemetery. 1990 Toyota Camry White

Spreckelsville:

Sunday, April 22, 3:03 p.m.: Kealakai Pl, Spreckelsville at “Baby Beach.” 2005 Volvo XC70 Grey

Waiheʻe:

Friday, April 27, 4:18 p.m.: 200 Halewaiū Rd, Waiheʻe at Waiehu Golf Course. 2014 Nissan Sentra Blue

Wailea: