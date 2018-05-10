Randall T. Saito was indicted by a Honolulu Grand Jury on one count of Escape in the Second Degree and four counts of Identity Theft in the First Degree.

The newly indicted case charges Saito with his escape from the Hawaiʻi State Hospital, as well as four new counts of Identity Theft in the First Degree, for Saito’s unauthorized use of another person’s identity to facilitate his escape.

Bail was confirmed in the amount of $500,000 cash. If Saito were to post the $500,000 cash bail, he would not be released into the community, but would return to the custody of the Hawaiʻi State Hospital.

Saito was previously charged with Escape in the Second Degree for his escape from the Hawaiʻi State Hospital in November of 2017, and was pending trial in that matter.

Attorney General Russell A. Suzuki made the announcement today.

Escape in the Second Degree is a class C felony and carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Identity Theft in the First Degree is a class A felony and carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

Saito is presumed innocent unless and until he is found guilty of the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

Separate administrative and criminal investigations of the circumstances related to the Nov. 12, 2017, incident involving Saito are ongoing.