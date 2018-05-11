There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Thursday May 17: A series of small north-northwest swells will continue through early next week. Small background south-southwest swells will persist through the weekend, followed by a moderate south swell that will peak Monday and Tuesday. Small east shore surf is expected during the next couple of days, followed by an increase to moderate levels as trade winds rebuild during the weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNW ground swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 10-15mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high SSW ground swell in the morning with occasional thigh high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NNW ground swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

