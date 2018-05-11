An afternoon brush fire in Pu‘unēnē on Thursday was ruled to be accidental.

Maui fire officials say the 20 x 60 foot fire was caused by a utility pole guy wire that broke off and contacted a nearby power line. Maui Fire Services Chief Edward Taomoto said the brush below the power line likely caught on fire after the ensuing electrical arc showered hot sparks below.

The incident was reported at 2:25 p.m. on Thursday, May 10, 2018 near the Pu‘unēnē Post Office on Hansen Road. Callers reported hearing a loud explosion followed by a fire starting in the brush.

Firefighters arrived 2:34 p.m. and found two small fires burning in the brush 150 yards off of Hansen Road across from the post office. Crews had the fire under control by 2:50 p.m.and extinguished at 3:22 p.m.

There were no injuries and no structures were threatened.

A battalion chief and hazardous materials crew from Kahului were first on scene. An engine and water tanker from Wailuku and Wailea also assisted.