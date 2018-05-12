Maui Health System hosts a “BE FAST to Save Your Brain” Stroke Awareness Event – a community health fair to celebrate National Stroke Awareness Month – on Monday, May 14, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

The event is free and open to the public and will include informational booths, free gifts, prizes and feature guest speakers from the Maui medical community lending their expertise on stroke risk factors and research, as well as the “BE FAST” way to identify stroke symptoms and get help.

The event schedule is as follows:

4 to 5 p.m. Health Fair in the Maui Memorial Medical Center Courtyard

Informational booths featuring various health and wellness organizations

Stroke simulator interactive activities – experience the B.E. F.A.S.T. stroke symptoms

Complimentary food and refreshments

Scavenger hunt

Photo booth

Enter-to- win prize drawings

5 to 6:30 p.m. Guest Speakers in the Maui Memorial Medical Center Auditorium

Special guest speakers provide stroke education and Q&A.

Dr. Turgut Berkmen, Vascular & Interventional Radiologist

Envision Healthcare

Dr. George Powell, Stroke Director

Neurologist/Vascular Neurologist

Maui Medical Group

Dr. Cordia Wan, Neurologist/Neurohospitalist

Pacific Permanente Group

Heather Bell, MS, CCC-SLP, Speech Language Pathologist

Maui Health System

Jeanette Stebelton, MSN, RN, CNRN, Stroke Coordinator

Maui Health System

Complimentary valet parking will also be offered.

According to American Stroke Association, “stroke is the leading preventable cause of disability. It strikes every 40 seconds and about 80 percent of clot related strokes may be preventable. If stroke does strike, spotting stroke and getting treatment fast may make the difference between life and death — or the difference between a full recovery and long-term disability.” The stroke event will include stroke simulator booths with interactive activities that will allow visitors to see, feel, or experience stroke symptoms to better understand how to identify them and help get someone help immediately.

Maui Memorial Medical Center was recognized by the American Heart Association in the 2018 issue of “US News & World Report” of Best Hospitals for leading the state in Heart and Stroke Quality Achievement. Maui Memorial Medical Center earned the highly-distinguished Gold Plus Quality Achievement Awards as well as recognition for the associations’ Target: Heart FailureSM Honor Roll and Target: StrokeSM Honor Roll Elite Plus from American Heart Association (AHA) and American Stroke Association’s (ASA) Get With The Guidelines® program.

MMMC is the only hospital in the state of Hawaii to achieve both the Gold Plus award as well as Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll. Only 11 other hospitals in the entire Western Region (which includes Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington) received the award. 2017 marked the 9th year that MMMC has been recognized with a quality achievement award.