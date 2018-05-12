The House of Representatives adjourned their 2018 session and passed many important bills on affordable housing, homeless services and cesspool conversion that will directly benefit the people of Maui.

The House also passed more than $368 million in Capital Improvement Project (CIP) funding for Fiscal Year 2019 for various projects across Maui County. Capital Improvement Projects are renovations, repairs, and major maintenance to existing facilities, landscape improvements, new construction, land acquisition, and utility modifications.

Notable CIP funding highlights for Maui County include:

• $3 million for water systems in East Maui

• $1 million for permanent supportive housing for Ka Hale Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers Inc.

• $8 million for improvements or expansion of the Music Band Room at Kalama Intermediate School

• $2.5 million for portable trailer office and classroom at Kula Elementary School

• $3.2 million to reroof buildings C and D at Baldwin High School

• $800,000 for school expansion to address the growing population at Haiku Elementary School

• $20,000 for a new flag pole at Hana High and Elementary School

• $200,000 for security cameras at Iao School

• $4.1 million for a covered play court at Kalama Intermediate School

• $40 million for the new Kihei High School

• $1.2 million to design a new library and administrative building at Lokelani Intermediate School

• $600,000 for a play court at Makawao Elementary School

• $2.8 million for weight training and wrestling facilities at Maui High School

• $12 million for a new Stem building at Maui High School

• $2 million for a new classroom building at Paia Elementary School

• $1 million for an ADA ramp and covered walkway at Pukalani Elementary School

• $4 million for development of a Moloka‘i Veterans Center

• $6 million for repairs and upgrades for Maui Health System

• $9.3 million for sand replenishment at Kā‘anapali Beach

• $14.5 million to acquire land for the Kula Forest Reserve

• $3.5 million for an upcountry Maui exploratory well

• $2.1 million for a floating pier at Lahaina Small Boat Harbor

• $1.5 million for forest restoration on Kaho‘olawe Island

• $4 million to build a sidewalk along Old Haleakalā Highway

• $3.5 million for a water pump and site improvements for the Upcountry Maui Agricultural Park

• $24.5 million for improvements to the terminal, baggage handling system and environmental impact statement for Kahului Airport

• $1.5 million for baseyard building renovations at Hāna Airport

• $1.5 million for a water tank and other improvements at Kapalua Airport

• $6.2 million for terminal improvements at Moloka‘i Airport

• $4.5 million for a new aircraft rescue and fire fighting garage and other improvements at Kalaupapa Airport

• $28.8 million for renovations and runway reconstruction at Lāna‘i Airport

• $34.6 million land acquisition and improvements at Kahului Harbor

• $9.2 million for bridge preservation, road repairs and rockfall mitigation on the Hāna Highway

• $3.75 million for traffic improvements on the Pā‘ia Bypass Road

• $3 million for intersection improvements on Pu‘unēnē Avenue

• $7.5 million for widening and realignment of Honoapi‘ilani Highway

• $40 million to build the Lahaina Bypass Road

• $49 million to build the Pā‘ia Bypass Road

Maui lawmakers were also able to secure $160,000 in Operating Grants-In-Aid projects for Moloka‘i nonprofit organizations. These grants are provided to local organizations serving the public and working to improve the state of Hawai‘i.

Some of the important bills that will benefit Maui residents this session include:

Affordable Housing

ADVERTISEMENT

• $250,000 to condemn lease for the Front Street Apartments.

• $30 million to expedite and complete the construction of the Leialii affordable housing

project in Lahaina by 2021.

Cesspools

• Establishes a Cesspool Working Group to develop a comprehensive plan for the conversion of all statewide cesspools by 2050.

Lifeguard Services

• Requires Attorney General to defend any civil action against the county to provide lifeguard services at a designated state beach park.

• Appropriates funds to the Department of Land and Natural Resources to contract with the counties for county lifeguard services at designated state beach parks under an agreement between the State and a county.

Pesticides

• Prohibits the application of restricted use pesticides within 100 feet of a school during school hours.

• Prohibits the use of pesticides containing chlorpyrifos as an active ingredient beginning January 1, 2019.

• Allows exemptions.

Homeless

• $30 million for ‘Ohana Zones on three O‘ahu sites, and one each on Kaua‘i, Maui and Hawai‘i Island. Public lands will be selected by the Governor for the zones.

• $1 million for an Emergency Department Assessment pilot program.

• $1 million for a Medical Respite Pilot Program.

• $800,000 for a new Family Assessment Center.

• $400,000 for two new Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) programs on Maui and Hawai‘i Island.

• 1.5 million for a Coordinated Statewide Homeless Initiative.

Youth Suicide Prevention

• Appropriates moneys for youth suicide early intervention, prevention, and education initiatives in Maui County

Kaho‘olawe Reserve Commission

• Appropriates funds for the Kaho‘olawe Reserve Commission to restore, preserve, and

determine the appropriate uses of Kaho‘olawe Island.

Restraining Orders

• For parties filing for annulment, divorce, or separation, preserves the financial assets of

the parties and maintains the current island of residence and school of enrollment of a

minor child of the parties.

To see all bills passed this session, click here.