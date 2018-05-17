There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday May 23: Small north and northwest swells are expected Thursday through this weekend. Small south and southwest swells will maintain background surf along south facing shores through early Friday. A long-period south-southwest swell, expected to arrive late Friday, may produce a modest increase in surf heights along south facing shores this weekend. Expect choppy surf to increase slightly along east facing shores as the trades strengthen Friday through this weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Knee high NW ground swell for the morning with occasional thigh sets. This builds a bit during the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high S long period swell for the morning with occasional thigh high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high NNW wind swell.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

