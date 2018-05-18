The state Department of Taxation reports that a Maui physician was arrested on Thursday for alleged tax violations.

Special agents from the Department of Taxation and Department of Public Safety Deputy Sheriffs made the arrest in Kahului.

According to the Department of Taxation, Michael Savona was charged on May 15, 2018 in the Second Circuit Court with: five counts of willful failure to pay over withholding taxes for tax years 2011 – 2015; two counts of willful failure to file Income Tax returns for the tax years 2011 – 2012; and five counts of willful failure to file General Excise Tax returns for the tax years 2011 – 2015.

Savona faces imprisonment of not more than five years, or probation and a fine of not more than $100,000 for each felony count if convicted of willfully failing to collect and pay over tax in violation of Hawaii Revised Statutes Section 231-36.4.

He faces imprisonment of not more than one year, or probation and a fine of not more than $25,000 for each count if convicted of willfully failing to file Income Tax Returns and General Excise Tax returns in violation of Hawaii Revised Statutes Section 231-35.

Under Governor Ige’s administration, there have been increased enforcement efforts by the Criminal Investigation Section of the Department of Taxation and the Department of the Attorney General.