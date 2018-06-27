A brush fire reported near Molokaʻi’s Manawainui Bridge on Tuesday appears to have been sparked by a high voltage power line. Maui fire officials say the line had been severed and fell to the ground.

The fire was reported at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

When island firefighters arrived on scene, personnel from a construction company were already assisting with containing the fire using a backhoe. Responding units doused the 250 ft by 40 ft area of brush using hose lines and extinguished the fire within an hour.

There were no homes threatened and no injuries to report.

Engine companies from Hoʻolehua and Kaunakakai, as well as a tanker were dispatched.