Three Molokaʻi High School graduates have been awarded $2,000 each, a laptop and a Patagonia backpack by the Kukui Mālamalama Scholarship program in memory of Kekuhaupio Likua. The scholarship award is administered by the Friends of Molokaʻi High & Middle Schools Foundation. The Kukui Mālamalama Scholarships are funded by local residents that are interested in seeing more of our students continue their education after high school.

This year’s recipients are Shayland Dudoit, Maria Angst and Ayla Ramos Naehu.

Dudoit plans to attend the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College for nursing. Angst plans to attend college and Ramos will be attending Princeton.

Six schools are participating in the Kukui Mālamalama Scholarship program; Hāna High School, Molokaʻi High School, Lānaʻi High School, KeKula Niihau School, Waiʻanae High School and Kahuku High School.

The award goes to students of good character who want to continue their education after high school.