Maui police responded to 17 burglaries, 11 vehicle thefts and 9 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from May 17 to May 23, 2020.

Burglaries increased 325 percent from the week before, when 4 incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts rose 57 percent from the week before when 7 incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins dropped 10 percent from the week before, when 10 incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

17 Burglaries

Haʻikū:

Wednesday, May 20, 12:46 a.m.: 120 Hoʻolawa Rd., Haʻikū. Non-residential, forced entry.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Kahului:

Monday, May 18, 8 a.m.: 110 Alaihi St., Kahului. Non-residential, forced entry.

Tuesday, May 19, 9:49 p.m.: 1-100 Vevau St., Residential, unlawful entry.

Wednesday, May 20, 6:55 a.m.: 700 Block of Kamehameha Avenue, Kahului. Residential, unlawful entry.

Thursday, May 21, 4:06 a.m.: 600 Block of Molokaʻi Hema St., Kahului. Residential, forced entry.

Kīhei:

Monday, May 18, 7:50 a.m.: 1500 Block of Halama St., Kīhei. Residential, unlawful entry.

Wednesday, May 20, 7:22 a.m.: 250 E Lipoa St., Kīhei at Kīhei Elementary School. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Thursday, May 21, 9:21 a.m.: 1-100 W Welakahao Road, Kīhei. Residential, unlawful entry.

Saturday, May 23, 9:15 a.m.: 300 Block of Kaiwahine Street, Kīhei. Residential, forced entry.

Makawao:

Sunday, May 17, 5:44 p.m.: 400 Block of Kaiaulu Loop, Makawao. Residential, unlawful entry.

Saturday, May 23, 8:55 a.m.: 1-100 Makani Road, Makawao. Residential, unlawful entry.

Saturday, May 23, 1:39 p.m.: 1135 Makawao Ave., Makawao at Millennium Realty. Building in civil defense emergency/disaster period.

Wailea:

Monday, May 18, 7:42 a.m.: 101 Kaukahi St., Wailea. Non-residential, forced entry.

Wailuku:

Sunday, May 17, 2:43 p.m.: 49 Niolopua Ln., Wailuku. Non-residential, attempted burglary.

Monday, May 18, 1:58 p.m.: 1704 Wilipa Lp., Wailuku. Non-residential, forced entry.

Tuesday, May 19, 4:21 p.m.: 1-100 Mahalani St., Wailuku. Residential, unlawful entry.

Wednesday, May 20, 2:34 p.m.: 2100 Block of Uluwehi St., Wailuku. Dwelling civil defense emergency/disaster period.

11 Vehicle Thefts

Kahului:

Monday, May 18, 7:50 a.m.: 260 Hāna Hwy., Kahului at Jim Falk GMC. Mitsubishi, silver.

Monday, May 18, 7:50 a.m.: 260 Hāna Hwy., Kahului at Jim Falk GMC. GMC, black.

Wednesday, May 20, 8:21 p.m.: Keolani Place/Koeheke Street, Kahului. Honda, red/white.

Thursday, May 21, 6:33 a.m.: 1-100 Block of Hoʻokele Street, Kahului. Cream colored moped.

Saturday, May 23, 12:58 p.m.: Kuihelani Highway/E Waiko Road, Kahului. GMC, white.

Kīhei:

Monday, May 18, 4:30 p.m.: 193 Nopu St., Kīhei at D&D Tow Company Baseyard. Toyota, black.

Monday, May 18, 4:30 p.m.: 193 Nopu St., Kīhei at D&D Tow Company Baseyard. Toyota, grey.

Lahaina:

Wednesday, May 20, 4:05 p.m.: 700 Block of Luakini Street, Lahaina. Ford, silver.

Nāpili:

Sunday, May 17, 8:09 a.m.: 4403 Honoapiʻilani Hwy., Nāpili at McDonaldʻs. Vespa, white/black.

Pukalani:

Tuesday, May 19, 5:54 a.m.: 300 Block of Aliʻiolani Street, Pukalani. Honda, grey.

Wailuku:

Sunday, May 17, 7:44 a.m.: 221 Mahalani St., Wailuku at MMMC. Ford, black.

9 Vehicle Break-ins

Kāʻanapali:

Thursday, May 21, 8:18 p.m.: 3350 Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd., Kāʻanapali at Times Supermarket Honokowai. Jeep, yellow.

Kahului:

Friday, May 22, 12:53 p.m.: 70 E Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului at Maui Mall. Toyota, silver.

Kīhei:

Sunday, May 17, 9:59 a.m.: 1100 Block of Uluniu Road, Kīhei. Toyota, white.

Sunday, May 17, 9:59 a.m.: 1100 Block of Uluniu Road, Kīhei. Subaru, white.

Tuesday, May 19, 8:50 a.m.: 2128 Iliili Rd., Kīhei at the Cove Park. Nissan, silver.

Lahaina:

Saturday, May 23, 6:01 p.m.: 11300 Block of Honoapiʻilani Hwy., Lahaina GMC, white.

Waiheʻe:

Thursday, May 21, 5:10 p.m.: 10800 Kahekili Hwy., Makamakaʻole Gulch. Toyota, black.

Thursday, May 21, 6:07 p.m.: 10800 Kahekili Hwy., Makamakaʻole Gulch. Chevy, white.

Thursday, May 21, 6:07 p.m.: 10800 Kahekili Hwy., Makamakaʻole Gulch. Ford, white.