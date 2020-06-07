Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North

am pm

Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with W winds less than 5mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.