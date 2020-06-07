Here is a list of lane closures on Maui slated for this week (June 6 to June 12):

Roadwork may be affected Thursday, June 11, in observance of King Kamehameha I Day, unless permitted. Special use lanes will not be operational on Thursday as well.

— HĀNA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 36/360) —

1) HAIKU TO HANA (LOCAL ACCESS RESTRICTION)

Hāna Highway (Route 360) between Kapakalua Road and Hāna Town is restricted to local traffic until further notice beginning March 18, 2020. The local access restriction is being put in place to address access and congestion concerns due to roadwork and vehicles along the two-lane highway.

2) KAHULUI (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in both directions between mile markers 0 and 1.5 on Monday evening, June 8, through Wednesday morning, June 10, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for road striping work.

3) HAʻIKŪ

Lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction near mile marker 16.5, on Monday, June 8, through Friday, June 12, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for drilling work.

4) KAHULUI

Closure at the Kahului Airport intersection of Hāna Highway (Route 36) and Haleakala Highway (Route 37) on Saturday, June 6, and Sunday, June 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., for peaceful roadside rally. The closure will extend to the airport main cargo intersection.

— HONOAPIʻILANI HIGHWAY BYPASS (ROUTE 30) —

1) LAHAINA

Lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the westbound direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21 on Tuesday, June 9, through Thursday, June 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

2) WAILUKU

Lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between Keanu Street and HI-380 S, on Tuesday, June 9, through Friday, June 12, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for road striping/paving and sign installation.

— KAʻAHUMANU AVENUE (ROUTE 32) —

1) KAHULUI

Right lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the westbound direction between mile markers 0.2 and 2.7 on Monday, June 8, through Thursday, June 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

— KULA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 37) —

1) KULA

Lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the westbound direction between mile markers 10 and 12.9 on Monday, June 8, through Friday, June 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for guardrail installation.

— HALEAKALĀ CRATER ROAD (ROUTE 378) —

1) KULA

Left lane closure on Haleakalā Crater Road (Route 378) in the westbound direction between mile markers 0 and 10.1 on Friday, June 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.