Maui Market Spotlight: the Kulakane

By: Courtney Brown, Sotheby’s International Realty

The Kulakane is an oceanfront resort with 42 units, located at 3741 Lower Honoapiʻilani Road on the border of the Honokōwai and Mahinahina neighborhoods, close the Honokōwai Farmer’s Market and shopping, just north of Kāʻanapali, about five miles north of Lahaina town. The distinctive shingle style architecture and twinkling curbside appeal evokes an exotic and quaint, yet warm hospitality as you rewind time and step into an easier way of being, embraced by the temperate air and gentle trade winds.

Amenities include a “half-moon” plunge pool, barbeque grills, and onsite laundry. Long-time owners and visitors gather at sunset for the traditional conch shell ritual, and can participate in “Pūpū Parties” on Friday nights. On-site vacation rental management is available and is managed by Debbie Reynolds, who has been at The Kulakane for the past nine years. Owners have the option of renting their units for short-term vacation rentals through the on-site office, or through a rental management program of their choice. Owners and guests comment that “staying at The Kulakane feels like coming home.”

Area Beaches

Honokōwai Beach Park

Kāʻanapali Beach

S-Turns (Pōhaku Park)

Nāʻpili Bay Beach

Kapalua Bay

Great For

Viewing sea turtles

Whale-watching in the winter months

Watching Sunsets

Ocean activities – snorkeling, surfing, paddling, kayaking, sunbathing

Climate

The temperature in the area typically varies from 65°F to 87°F and is rarely below 60°F or above 89°F (weatherspark.com)

The Kulakane Condos for Sale: Active Listings

Kulakane 106 (NEW) is a direct oceanfront fee simple first floor 1-bedroom unit, and is the most attractively priced offering in this complex in many years. It has slate tile flooring and designer paint colors, and is being sold furnished and move-in ready. Offered at $435,000.

is a direct oceanfront fee simple first floor 1-bedroom unit, and is the most attractively priced offering in this complex in many years. It has slate tile flooring and designer paint colors, and is being sold furnished and move-in ready. Offered at $435,000. Kulakane 207 , a 1-bedroom, offered at $575,000

, a 1-bedroom, offered at $575,000 Kulakane 301, a large south-facing corner 2-bedroom unit, offered at $850,000.

The Kulakane: Recent Sales

There have been two sales at the Kulakane in 2020 – Kulakane 303, which closed at

$670,000, and Kulakane 202, which closed at $445,000.

The original article was posted by Courtney Brown on June 4, 2020.