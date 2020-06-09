June 09, 2020 Surf ForecastJune 9, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated June 9, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
North
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.
South
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW 5-10mph in the afternoon.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.
