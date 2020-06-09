The Governor has granted the County of Maui’s request to reopen more businesses and activities on Monday, June 15, 2020. The reopening will come a day ahead of the planned resumption of interisland travel on June 16, as the state’s 14-day quarantine on interisland travel is lifted next week Tuesday.

The 14-day quarantine for travelers arriving in Hawaiʻi from out of state remains in place until at least June 30, but is expected to be extended beyond that date according to previous information shared by the Governor.

This includes bars which will be allowed to operate with modifications.

For bars, there will be an occupancy limit of no more than 50% of the maximum capacity.

There will be a limit on groups of up to 10 people within the bar.

Groups must also maintain at least 6 feet distance from other groups. The establishment must designate areas to separate groups through ropes or other physical separation for standing areas and seating.

Bars are encouraged to have customers enter and exit through different entries and implement cashless and receiptless transactions.

Organized team sports will also resume with modifications.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Canoe Paddling is allowed to resume on Monday, June 15.

Six-person and 12-person canoe paddling will be allowed.

Anyone sick or exhibiting symptoms shall not participate.

Paddles and other equipment should not be shared.

Paddlers are asked to follow proper hygiene protocols. Gloves and masks are encouraged but not required.

Outdoor organized team sports: are being phased in at County Park facilities beginning on Monday, June 15.

Phase 1: Team-based practice and skill-building drills are allowed to resume on Monday, June 15.

Phase 2: Competitive team play may resume on July 1, 2020.

*Note: football and rugby practices will not be allowed to start at this time.

Examples of team sports that are permitted under the new guidelines are baseball, soccer, outdoor volleyball and similar team sports.

Parks officials say motorsports groups will be contacted regarding permits and certifications that will need to be updated for insurance and response plans.

County officials say guidelines will need to be met to ensure safe return to play. The parks department will be reaching out to all league coordinators with existing outdoor field permits. Physical distancing of six feet or more between individuals may generally be maintained.

No close contact activities will be permitted, including but not limited to: huddles, high fives and handshakes.

Groups are limited to a single sports program team, or a maximum of 30 participants, including players and coaches, whichever is less.

All league coordinators and participants shall follow guidance from the CDC and Return to Play guidance by the national or state associations that govern local leagues.

League coordinators should contact the DPR Main Permits Office at (808) 270-7389 if there are any questions.

Indoor and outdoor gatherings will expand with physical distancing.