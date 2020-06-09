VIDEO: Real Talk with Premier Restoration Hawaii’s Chief Commercial Officer, Anthony Nelson ×

Tara Dugan, digital sales director of MauiNow interviews Premier Restoration Hawai’i’s chief commercial officer, Anthony Nelson to learn how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the essential business – and a short video showing how to make disinfectant spray at home.

Premier Restoration Hawai’i is an essential service that provides property restoration, specializing in fixing properties that are damaged by water or fire.

“It has been interesting to shift gears from a perspective where people are not usually home during the day to where people are home during the day,” Nelson said.

Premier Restoration Hawai’i provided a company-wide knowledge-based training regarding COVID-19 to ensure the safety of its employees and customers as they perform services.

Nelson thanked the community and essential workers for their contributions to keeping the community safe.

“We have an incredible community of great and generous and thank you to everybody out there to help keep it us safe,” Nelson said.

To learn more about Premier Restoration Hawai’i is affecting their business or how to make a disinfectant spray from home, watch the video above.