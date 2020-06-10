The Maui Planning and Sustainable Land Use Committee will discuss the change in zoning application for the Kilohana Makai Workforce Housing Project in Kīhei, committee Chair Tamara Paltin announced today.

The discussion is set for Wednesday, June 17 at 9 a.m. via the BlueJeans online platform.

The project is proposed on 6.943 acres (Tax Map Key (2) 3-9-004:141) located at South Kīhei Road and Kilohana Drive. The change is zoning request is from Open Zone to an R-1 Residential District. The project will consist of 28 single-family units with lot sizes ranging from 6,000 to 7,499 square feet, consistent with R-1 Residential zoning standards, appurtenances, road way and infrastructure improvements and landscaping. One accessory dwelling will be allowed per lot. Access will be off of Wela Street, with connection to Ala Koa Street, which leads to South Kīhei Road. SPONSORED VIDEO Paltin said she originally intended to hear the application at an evening meeting in Kīhei, but meeting plans were revised in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I appreciate the community’s adaptability as the council continues to overcome the challenges presented by this pandemic,” Paltin said. “Based on the success of the county’s budget session and other meetings of the council, it seems that BlueJeans can maintain transparency and public participation throughout this process as well.”

In addition to receiving testimony by phone or video conference, the committee will accept written testimony, which may be submitted by emailing [email protected]

Information to how to submit oral testimony via BlueJeans will be posted on the committee meeting agenda tomorrow, along with the applicant’s project information.

The PSLU meeting will also be available to view online and on Akaku Channel 53. For more information, visit mauicounty.us/agendas/ or contact the office of Councilmember Paltin at (808) 270-5504.