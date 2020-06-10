+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Update: 9:02 p.m. 6.10.20

Two families were displaced by an afternoon fire on Kanakea Loop in Lahaina on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. The fire resulted in damage to a single home with an attached ʻohana unit.

The incident was reported at 3:52 p.m., and the fire was brought under control at 4:40 p.m.

The Red Cross has offered assistance to the displaced residents. Fire officials say no one was injured in the incident.

Witnesses on scene reported seeing fireworks shooting from the structure as black smoke billowed from the home.

Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro said that, “Due to the hazards present at the incident location, the investigation will not be completed until daytime tomorrow.”

The dollar value on the property damage has yet to be determined and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Crews responding to the scene included: Engine 3, Engine 11, Engine 6, Ladder 3, Hazmat 10, Battalion

Chief 4, Fire Investigator, Health and Safety Air and a Light truck.



Maui fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire on Kanakea Loop in Lahaina on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported at around 4 p.m. in the residential neighborhood with witnesses reporting fireworks seen shooting from the roof of smoking residence.

Several homes were reportedly evacuated during the incident. Maui Now is awaiting an official report from the Maui Fire Department. Crews remain on scene.

*Check back for further details, which will be posted as they become available.