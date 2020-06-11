The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management announced that the Go Green (formerly Third Saturday/Go Green) recycling event will continue as an appointment only event on Saturday, June 20, 2020, in the Lahaina Cannery Mall parking lot. The event had been canceled for several months due to COVID-19.

Go Green is a monthly community-driven bulky item recycling event that provides an important service for the West Maui community. The event is hosted by Mālama Maui Nui in partnership with the Rotary Club of Lāhaina Sunset, 5A Rent-A-Space, Maui County Division of Environmental Protection & Sustainability and the Lahaina Cannery Mall.

To fill out an Appointment Request Form, click here. Go Green allows residents (non-commercial) to responsibly dispose of the following recyclables at no charge: air conditioners, batteries (lead acid auto only), washers and dryers, dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators, stoves, tires (suggested $10 donation per tire), water heaters, scrap metal and electronics (TVs, printers, computers, monitors and associated cords).

For more information, contact the Department’s Abandoned Vehicles and Metals Section at (808) 270-8217.