Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.