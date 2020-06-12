June 12, 2020 Surf Forecast

June 12, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated June 12, 5:00 AM
Photo: Asa Ellison

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur.

North

Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.

South

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

