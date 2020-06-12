June 12, 2020 Surf ForecastJune 12, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated June 12, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
North
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.
South
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com