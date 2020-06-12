Maui Mayor Michael Victorino announced this afternoon that Transient Vacation Rentals on Maui will be allowed to operate starting on Tuesday, June 16, but can only accommodate individuals who are not subject to the 14-day quarantine.

The announcement was made during the Mayor’s afternoon media briefing.

This means that condominium units that are zoned hotel or that are on the short-term occupancy list, such as B&Bs and STRHs could potentially rent to interisland travelers, residents and guests who are not subject to the 14-day quarantine, such as out-of-state visitors who have completed their quarantine at a hotel.

These TVRs are allowed to take reservations now, but renters will not be able to begin their stay until Tuesday, June 16.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The Governor’s proclamation also includes host liability, so TVR owners may be subject to enforcement if they rent to individuals who are subject to the 14-day quarantine–which, if convicted, could include jail time of up to one year and a fine of up to $5,000.

Illegal TVRs continue to be disallowed and will be held responsible for violating County law and the Public Health Emergency Rules, in addition to zoning violations.

According to the Mayor, the Governor and Attorney General have notified him that hotels and motels will continue to be allowed to house out-of-state visitors who are subject to the 14-day quarantine.

This includes certain condo-hotels and timeshares, which operate similar to hotels and have the ability to effectively monitor quarantine requirements (i.e. front desk, housekeeping and other full-time staff, etc). The state is currently in the process of compiling a list of hotel and hotel-like properties that fit this description.