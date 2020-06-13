Public Invited to Celebrate Hawaiʻi Farms on Social MediaJune 13, 2020, 7:54 PM HST · Updated June 13, 7:54 PM 0 Comments
The edible Hawaiian Islands magazine is inviting the public to participate in the 7th annual Statewide Farm Day will be held on Saturday, June 20.
Representatives say the magazine created the concept in 2013 to recognize the tireless contributions of farms throughout Hawai’i.
The event is designed to live through each person’s participation and shared experience on social media, joined together by using the same hashtag, #ehifarmday20.
2020 Statewide Farm Day offers several simple ways to express support for Hawai’i farmers:
- SHOP at a farmers’ market
- TAKE a farm tour
- VISIT a farm
- THANK a farmer
- Then SHARE your experience on social media using hashtag #ehifarmday20
“Farm Day has always been a social media event. It’s virtual, so it happens when and where the participants are. I wanted an event that could bring us all together, and this year I find it more meaningful because of the pandemic,” edible Hawaiian Islands publisher Dania Novack-Katz said in a press release.
“I quote from a good friend of the magazine, Pomai Weigert, to say ‘it’s not just knowing your farmer, but knowing how to access the food that is key.”
The 2020 Statewide Farm Day falls on the first official day of summer and coincides with the release date of edible Hawaiian Island’s summer issue, which includes the popular Statewide Farm Guide.
The guide features an island-by-island listing of farmers’ markets and farm tours. Since this was completed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers strongly suggest calling or emailing each participating market or farm before visiting.