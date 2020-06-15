Maui police responded to 8 burglaries, 5 vehicle thefts and 8 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from June 7 to June 13, 2020.

Burglaries decreased 11 percent from the week before, when 9 incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts dropped 17 percent from the week before when 6 incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins rose 14 percent from the week before, when 7 incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

8 Burglaries

Haʻikū:

Wednesday, June 10, 2:54 a.m.: 200 Block of Kane Road, Haʻikū. Residential, unlawful entry.

Kahului:

Sunday, June 7, 7:27 a.m.: 300 Block of Ano Street, Kahului. Residential, unlawful entry.

Kīhei:

Tuesday, June 9, 9:45 p.m.: 1500 Block of Halama Street, Kīhei. Residential, attempted entry.

Makawao:

Wednesday, June 10, 2:25 a.m.: 1170 Block of Makawao Avenue, Makawao at Mangala Yoga. Non-residential, attempted burglary.

Mauna Loa:

Friday, June 12, 5:32 p.m.: 1-100 Hoea Lane, Mauna Loa. Residential, unlawful entry.

Wailuku:

Monday, June 8, 8:37 a.m.: Lot14 Laa Street, Wailuku. Non-residential, forced entry.

Monday, June 8, 12:22 p.m.: 2100 Block of Ulu Wehi Street, Wailuku. Residential, unlawful entry.

Tuesday, June 9, 10:05 a.m.: 1800 Block of Lower Main Street, Wailuku. Residential, forced entry.

5 Vehicle Thefts

Hāliʻimaile:

Saturday, June 13, 5:16 p.m.: Baldwin Avenue/Hāliʻimaile Road, Hāliʻimaile. International, white/black.

Hāna:

Saturday, June 13, 2:33 p.m.: 4200 Block of Hāna Highway, Hāna. Acura, white.

Kahului:

Friday, June 12: 11:44 a.m.: 250 Alamaha St., Kahului at Goodwill store. Isuzu, white.

Wailuku:

Thursday, June 11, 9:12 a.m.: 1960 Main St., Kahului at ʻOhana Auto Sales. Honda, black.

Thursday, June 11, 10:54 a.m.: 291 Hoʻokahi St., Kahului at Hoʻokahi Business Center. Toyota, red.

8 Vehicle Break-ins

Kahului:

Wednesday, June 10, 11:24 a.m.: 1-100 E Papa Avenue, Kahului. Ford, silver.

Friday, June 12, 11:23 a.m.: 260 Hāna Hwy., Kahului at Jim Falk GMC. Chevy, white.

Lahaina:

Tuesday, June 9, 7:12 p.m.: 1 Wahikuli Wayside Park Rd., Lahaina at Wahikuli Wayside Park. Chevy, grey.

Friday, June 12, 2:45 a.m.: Mala Wharf Road, Mala at Mala Wharf. Saturn, silver.

Friday, June 12, 2:45 a.m.: Mala Wharf Road, Mala at Mala Wharf. Yamaha, black.

Pukalani:

Saturday, June 13, 11:52 a.m.: 300 Block of Hokulani Street, Pukalani. Jeep, red.

Wailea:

Sunday, June 7, 9:28 p.m.: 6600 Block of Makena Road, Wailea. Toyota, brown.

Wailuku: