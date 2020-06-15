Maui Crime June 7 to June 13: Burglaries, Break-ins, Thefts

June 15, 2020, 10:32 PM HST · Updated June 15, 10:32 PM
0 Comments
×

Maui police responded to 8 burglaries, 5 vehicle thefts and 8 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from June 7 to June 13, 2020.

Burglaries decreased 11 percent from the week before, when 9 incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts dropped 17 percent from the week before when 6 incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins rose 14 percent from the week before, when 7 incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

Maui Now file image

8 Burglaries

Haʻikū: 

  • Wednesday, June 10, 2:54 a.m.: 200 Block of Kane Road, Haʻikū. Residential, unlawful entry.
SPONSORED VIDEO

Kahului: 

  • Sunday, June 7, 7:27 a.m.: 300 Block of Ano Street, Kahului. Residential, unlawful entry.

Kīhei: 

  • Tuesday, June 9, 9:45 p.m.: 1500 Block of Halama Street, Kīhei. Residential, attempted entry.

Makawao: 

  • Wednesday, June 10, 2:25 a.m.: 1170 Block of Makawao Avenue, Makawao at Mangala Yoga. Non-residential, attempted burglary.

Mauna Loa: 

  • Friday, June 12, 5:32 p.m.: 1-100 Hoea Lane, Mauna Loa. Residential, unlawful entry.

Wailuku: 

  • Monday, June 8, 8:37 a.m.: Lot14 Laa Street, Wailuku. Non-residential, forced entry.
  • Monday, June 8, 12:22 p.m.: 2100 Block of Ulu Wehi Street, Wailuku. Residential, unlawful entry.
  • Tuesday, June 9, 10:05 a.m.: 1800 Block of Lower Main Street, Wailuku. Residential, forced entry.

5 Vehicle Thefts

Hāliʻimaile: 

  • Saturday, June 13, 5:16 p.m.: Baldwin Avenue/Hāliʻimaile Road, Hāliʻimaile. International, white/black.

Hāna: 

  • Saturday, June 13, 2:33 p.m.: 4200 Block of Hāna Highway, Hāna. Acura, white.

Kahului: 

  • Friday, June 12: 11:44 a.m.: 250 Alamaha St., Kahului at Goodwill store. Isuzu, white.

Wailuku: 

  • Thursday, June 11, 9:12 a.m.: 1960 Main St., Kahului at ʻOhana Auto Sales. Honda, black.
  • Thursday, June 11, 10:54 a.m.: 291 Hoʻokahi St., Kahului at Hoʻokahi Business Center. Toyota, red.

8 Vehicle Break-ins

Kahului: 

  • Wednesday, June 10, 11:24 a.m.: 1-100 E Papa Avenue, Kahului. Ford, silver.
  • Friday, June 12, 11:23 a.m.: 260 Hāna Hwy., Kahului at Jim Falk GMC. Chevy, white.

Lahaina: 

  • Tuesday, June 9, 7:12 p.m.: 1 Wahikuli Wayside Park Rd., Lahaina at Wahikuli Wayside Park. Chevy, grey.
  • Friday, June 12, 2:45 a.m.: Mala Wharf Road, Mala at Mala Wharf. Saturn, silver.
  • Friday, June 12, 2:45 a.m.: Mala Wharf Road, Mala at Mala Wharf. Yamaha, black.

Pukalani: 

  • Saturday, June 13, 11:52 a.m.: 300 Block of Hokulani Street, Pukalani. Jeep, red.

Wailea: 

  • Sunday, June 7, 9:28 p.m.: 6600 Block of Makena Road, Wailea. Toyota, brown.

Wailuku: 

  • Friday, June 12, 11:26 a.m.: 300 Block of Ea Street, Wailuku. Chevy, black.

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More

Weekly Newsletter

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments