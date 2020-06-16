The Nisei Veterans Memorial Center is proud to announce its 2020 Leadership Series titled “TAKE” (ta-kay 竹 , which means bamboo in Japanese). The series will be conducted monthly via ZOOM conferencing, kicking off on Tuesday, June 23 at 4 p.m.

The series will feature outstanding leaders in the Maui community sharing their insights on modern day society, current issues we are collectively facing, and how through the lens of the Nisei Values, we can get past today’s obstacles for a brighter tomorrow as we resume our daily lives after months of social distancing.

The first presentation on Tuesday, June 23 at 4 p.m. will be titled The New Normal, led by Paul K. Yonamine, Executive Chairman of Central Pacific Bank, and Chairman & CEO of Central Pacific Financial Corp. Paul will share with us his views on Nisei values and why these are important to navigate through COVID-19’s impact and to thrive in the new normal. With his vast experience internationally in business as well as his own life-story as a Japanese American it is bound to be a very interesting, personal, informative and inspiring hour-long talk.

In Japan’s bygone years, people were told to run for safety into bamboo groves in the event of an earthquake because the bamboo’s strong root structure would hold the Earth together. Perhaps in today’s societal and political atmosphere it is more important than ever to seek inspiration in that which holds the Earth together, that which holds us together. The Nisei values of courage, respect, humility, perseverance, resiliency, compassion, obligation and patience offer a perfect template for us.

To register, call the NVMC at 244-NVMC (6862) or email [email protected].