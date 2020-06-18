Lāna‘i Brush Fire Scorches Small Area of Kaiolohia “Shipwreck” Beach

June 18, 2020
Maui fire crews douse a 900-square foot brush fire this morning in the Kaiolohia “Shipwreck Beach” area on the island of Lānaʻi.

The fire was reported at 6:22 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

Fire crews from Engine 8 arrived on scene to find a smoldering fire on the shoreline.

Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro said rough terrain made access difficult, but crews were able to access and extinguish this fire utilizing a four wheel drive firefighting vehicle.

The fire was extinguished at 8:21 a.m.  The cause of the fire is undetermined.

