Lāna'i Brush Fire Scorches Small Area of Kaiolohia "Shipwreck" BeachJune 18, 2020, 10:35 AM HST
Maui fire crews douse a 900-square foot brush fire this morning in the Kaiolohia “Shipwreck Beach” area on the island of Lānaʻi.
The fire was reported at 6:22 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Fire crews from Engine 8 arrived on scene to find a smoldering fire on the shoreline.
Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro said rough terrain made access difficult, but crews were able to access and extinguish this fire utilizing a four wheel drive firefighting vehicle.
The fire was extinguished at 8:21 a.m. The cause of the fire is undetermined.