An estimated two acres of brush burned in an evening fire in Kapalua on Monday.

The fire as reported at 6:56 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 in an area of brush north of Maiha Street.

Firefighters arriving on scene found several small areas of brush on fire.

Crews from the department worked to extinguish the fire while personnel from Hawaiian Electric on Maui were called to de-energize power lines so fire crews could safely operate.

The fire was contained by 7:23 p.m. and declared extinguished at 10:55 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Crews responding to the scene included: Engine 11, Engine 3, Tanker 3 and Battalion Chief 6.