There is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi after a preliminary magnitude 7.4 earthquake was reported near the coast of Oaxaca Mexico.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that a tsunami threat exists for parts of the Pacific located closer to the earthquake; however, based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.

The agency says hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within 1000 km of the epicenter along the coasts of Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

The earthquake was reported at 5:29 a.m. HST on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at a depth of 26.3 km.

The USGS reports the earthquake was located: